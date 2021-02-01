BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy February, everyone! This brand new month will be starting out with a wintry bang, first with another bitter cold morning, and then later on with snow moving in.

This will be the last really cold morning before we start to warm things up again later today. That Arctic air mass that has been sitting over us with that big chill is getting pushed out of here by a major storm system that will be bringing a widespread snow event over the next few days.

The brunt of this storm is going to be hitting the major cities to our south and east the hardest with heavy snow and strong winds. We will be on the edge of this storm system, but we will still get our share of some pretty good snow and wind out of it.

There will be a good deal of sunshine in our northern areas through the morning and into the early afternoon. Our southern areas will be cloudy, and will be the first to see snow out of this system. The snow will move into our southern counties mid-to-late afternoon and quickly spread northward during the evening. The snow will be coming down at a fairly good clip, and steadily, during the evening and first part of the overnight. Then the snow will start to break up a bit towards daybreak on Tuesday. However, snow showers will be persistent throughout the day, into Tuesday night, and into the day on Wednesday, especially in the higher elevations. Winds will be picking up out of the N, blowing and drifting that snow around.

By the time it’s all said and done, we are looking at a snowfall total of 4-7″ in our northern areas, and 6-12″ in our southern areas, as well as the northern Adirondacks.

Thursday will be a quiet day with sunshine, but it will be the break in between storm systems. Another storm will be catching up to us on Friday into Saturday, but this one will have milder temperatures, so we are looking at a wintry mix of rain, snow, and possibly some sleet and freezing rain, too. A few snow showers may linger into Sunday.

It doesn’t look like the groundhog will see his shadow on Tuesday, which means “spring is near.” But you won’t be thinking that with all that new snow on the ground!

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track this storm, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest on what you can expect out of it, on-air and online. Take it easy over the next few days! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.