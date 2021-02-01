Advertisement

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brrr! That was another cold morning this morning, and now there is a snowstorm on the way! Happy Groundhog Day Eve!

A major storm system has been sweeping across the country, and while the brunt of this storm is hitting the major cities to our south, we will be getting in on a widespread snow event over the next couple of days.

Snow is moving from southern parts of our region into northern areas through this evening and will be fairly steady overnight. Tuesday, snow will taper to snow showers, but those snow showers will be persistent through the day, Tuesday night and even into Wednesday especially in the mountains. It will become windy and blow the snow around into drifts.

By the time it’s all said and done, we are looking at a snowfall total of 4-7″ in our northern areas, and 6-12″ in our southern areas, as well as the northern Adirondacks.

Thursday will be a quiet day with sunshine, but it will be the break in between storm systems. Another storm will be catching up to us on Friday into Saturday, but this one will have milder temperatures, so we are looking at a wintry mix of rain, snow, and possibly some sleet and freezing rain, too. A few snow showers may linger into Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track this storm, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest on what you can expect out of it, on-air and online. Take it easy over the next few days!

