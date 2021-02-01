BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - February will begin with another bitterly cold morning, with lows below zero once again (though not quite as cold as Sunday morning). Northern areas will get to enjoy mostly sunny skies. Southern parts will have increasing clouds, with light snow during the afternoon. This is the beginning of a long-duration snow event.

A large, powerful storm will track mainly to our south and east, with up to 2 feet of snow expected in southern parts of New England. In our area, we won’t get as much, but significant accumulation is still expected. Snow will overspread the region Monday night, and be moderate at times into Tuesday morning, making for a slow commute. The snow will change to a snow shower pattern by afternoon, favoring the higher elevations, but this will continue right into Wednesday evening. Though the snow will only be light to moderate in intensity, the duration of the event will allow the snow to add up. By Wednesday evening, accumulation will range from 8 to 14 inches for the Eastern Adirondacks, Central and Southern Vermont, and New Hampshire. Northern Vermont can expect 4 to 8 inches, and the St. Lawrence Valley of New York, 3 to 6 inches.

We’ll have a break in the action on Thursday, then we could be dealing with a messy storm Friday and into the weekend. The possibility exists for a mix of snow and rain, and possibly sleet and freezing rain, but models differ and the details are sketchy at this point.

