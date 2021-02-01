Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - February will begin with another bitterly cold morning, with lows below zero once again (though not quite as cold as Sunday morning). Northern areas will get to enjoy mostly sunny skies. Southern parts will have increasing clouds, with light snow during the afternoon. This is the beginning of a long-duration snow event.

A large, powerful storm will track mainly to our south and east, with up to 2 feet of snow expected in southern parts of New England. In our area, we won’t get as much, but significant accumulation is still expected. Snow will overspread the region Monday night, and be moderate at times into Tuesday morning, making for a slow commute. The snow will change to a snow shower pattern by afternoon, favoring the higher elevations, but this will continue right into Wednesday evening. Though the snow will only be light to moderate in intensity, the duration of the event will allow the snow to add up. By Wednesday evening, accumulation will range from 8 to 14 inches for the Eastern Adirondacks, Central and Southern Vermont, and New Hampshire. Northern Vermont can expect 4 to 8 inches, and the St. Lawrence Valley of New York, 3 to 6 inches.

We’ll have a break in the action on Thursday, then we could be dealing with a messy storm Friday and into the weekend. The possibility exists for a mix of snow and rain, and possibly sleet and freezing rain, but models differ and the details are sketchy at this point.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leydi Lopez
Police: Underhill teen found safe out of state
Gov. Phil Scott/File
Scott responds to petition asking him to leave GOP
VSP Looking for info
Cavendish teenager reported missing
Northumberland, N.H.
Victim of fatal New Hampshire house fire identified
Burlington Police release body camera footage
Burlington Police arrest raises use-of-force questions anew

Latest News

Sunday
Sunday Evening Weather Webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Saturday
Your MAX Advantage Forecast