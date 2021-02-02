100-year-old New Hampshire camp shuttered and listed for sale

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A 57-acre New Hampshire summer camp has been shuttered and listed for sale the year it would have celebrated its 100th anniversary.

The Concord Monitor reports that the financial strain of running Concord’s Camp Spaulding proved too great, according to the president of nonprofit Waypoint. Waypoint, formerly known as Child and Family Services, has owned Camp Spaulding since 1921. Waypoint contracted with the YMCA of Greater Nashua to run the camp five years ago, with half of the 240 children in the overnight program provided by Waypoint on a subsidized model and half paying fees around $1,500.

Neither side was able to meet its goals, falling short of the $400,000 annual budget.

