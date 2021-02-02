Analysis: Is impeachment of Trump allowed under constitution?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Arguments begin in the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump on Monday, despite the fact that he has already left office.

Lawyers for Trump on Tuesday submitted their case, arguing that the Senate had no power to try a former president and that his speech before the January 6 mob at the Capitol was protected by the First Amendment. In their case, House prosecutors said Trump was “singularly responsible” for the riot and must be banned from holding any future office.

Darren Perron spoke with Jared Carter, a constitutional law professor at the Vermont Law School, about the upcoming Senate trial.

