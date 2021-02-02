Advertisement

Drug suspect accused of shoving officer down stairs

(Gray Media)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A drug suspect is accused of pushing a police officer down a flight of stairs.

Colchester police say it happened when they tried to arrest Scott Larrow at a local motel.

They were tipped off he was selling meth.

Investigators say the 47-year-old Burlington man shoved one cop down the stairs and tried to get a weapon from another.

Larrow was eventually taken into custody.

Police say they found fentanyl and cocaine on him.

He’s due in court Thursday to face charges including aggravated assault, resisting arrest and trafficking fentanyl.

