Four Locals Named to US Team for Biathlon World Championships

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - US Biathlon has named its 10-person team for the upcoming IBU World Championships, and not surprisingly our region is well represented. Four locals made the team, two each on the men’s and women’s side.

Leif Nordgren of Hinesburg and Conway Center’s Sean Doherty headline the men’s team, with Nordgren making his ninth World Championship appearance and Doherty his sixth.

On the women’s side of things, Susan Dunklee of Barton will be looking for her third World Championship medal after picking up silvers in the mass start in 2017 and the sprint last Winter. And another Vermonter will join her, making her first senior World Championship appearance. Former two-sport star at Rutland and winner of the 2019 Vermont Women’s Amateur golf championship Chloe Levins named to the US team for the first time.

The championships begin Wednesday, February 10th in Slovenia.

