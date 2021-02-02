Advertisement

Jefferson, NH, Town Hall destroyed in fire

The Jefferson, N.H., Town Hall was destroyed by fire Monday night.
The Jefferson, N.H., Town Hall was destroyed by fire Monday night.(Courtesy: Colebrook Chronicle)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, N.H. (AP) - A fire has destroyed the Town Hall building in Jefferson, and town officers who were meeting remotely stopped when they heard the news.

Select Board member Cindy Silver said firefighters were able to save the fire department, which is just feet away from the hall, and the town office building was still standing. The town hall had a sign that said “circa 1872.” Silver said the state fire marshal’s office was expected on the scene Tuesday.

A cause has not been given. The fire was reported just after 7 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.

Jefferson Town Hall fire
(Courtesy: Colebrook Chronicle)

