Make-A-Wish Vermont moves into plush new home

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic has taken its toll on nonprofit organizations nationwide. Make-A-Wish Vermont tells us that it has lost a quarter of a million dollars of revenue. With that type of loss, not only has it been difficult to grant wishes, it’s been a struggle just to pay the rent. But as Scott Fleishman shows us, the person who makes sure these wishes come true got his own wish granted, thanks to an old friend.

When Jamie Hathaway took over as CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont in June 2015, one of the first calls he made was to Bill Shouldice, the CEO of the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory and Hathaway’s former employer.

“And said how can we work together?” Hathaway said.

Ever since that conversation, not only does every Vermont Wish Kid receive their own Vermont Teddy Bear, the company creates a unique bear each year to sell, with the proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Vermont.

“We’ve been big fans of the work Make-A-Wish Vermont’s been doing and been finding ways to support wishes as they come about,” Shouldice said.

So that’s why when Hathaway was looking for a new home for Make-A-Wish Vermont due to financial reasons, he reached out once again to his old friend. Shouldice offered space in his factory to the organization.

“I really thought we would have a few cubes in the corner, we’d have a mailbox and internet access. I had no idea this beautiful location would be open to us,” Hathaway said.

It used to be the executive suite at the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory, but Shouldice wanted the managers to be closer to the rest of the team. So, they moved out, allowing Make-A-Wish Vermont to move in.

“This is a shot in the arm,” Hathaway said. “This is a new start. This represents new life into our program.”

A program that got the most out of the six years at its previous space inside the Maltex building on Pine Street in Burlington.

“Every time we drive past that building, which happens frequently, it’s just a fabulous memory,” Allison Roark said.

Roark’s daughter Chloe had a Star Wars wish reveal party at the old headquarters last February.

“Before we can even make it in the door, there’s just a crowd of people lining the hallway. Chloe just kind of stopped dead in her tracks and just lit up. It was unreal,” Roark said.

“A lot of kids had their dreams come true in that small little space and that’s the same future that this space has ahead of it,” Hathaway said. “We have all these wands. We have to unpack all the magic.”

“Make-A-Wish Vermont is a special organization and I think Vermont Teddy Bear Company is a special place and special company, and I think the two of us partnering together, I think we can make magic,” Shouldice said.

The building may have a concrete base, but Make-A-Wish Vermont’s new home was built on a foundation of friendship.

The lease for Make-A-Wish Vermont at the Teddy Bear Factory is just $1 a year. After hearing about Shouldice’s gesture, the founder of the national Make-A-Wish organization reached out to thank him.

