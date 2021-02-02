Advertisement

McDonald’s brings back Shamrock Shake

It goes on sale Feb. 15
McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day.
McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) –McDonald’s is bringing back its Shamrock Shake in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Beginning Feb. 15, the fan-favorite will go on sale at locations for a limited time. The chain is also rolling out the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The Shamrock Shake made its debut in 1970.

The green treat is part of a big month for McDonald’s, which is expected to roll out three new chicken sandwiches on Feb. 24.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous emergency crews have converged on the University Mall in South Burlington.
1 person injured in shooting at South Burlington mall
Some Vermonters say they have received incorrect 1099-Gs from the state.
Vermonters receive incorrect 1099-Gs from state
Killington is reminding skiers and riders to always stay within ski area boundaries.
Lost snowboarder spends night in negative temperatures
The crash happened Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on Vermont Route 14 in Woodbury.
Barre man seriously injured in car crash
Snow in Plattsburgh, New York on February 2, 2021
Widespread snowstorm impacting region

Latest News

Workers shovel snow from their restaurant and bar entrance in midtown New York City during a...
Vaccinations resume as not-quite-historic snowstorm fades
"This this is a military coup and an attack against democracy, plain and simple," Sen. Mitch...
McConnell calls military acts in Myanmar a coup, 'plain and simple'
Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly...
People with prior COVID infection may only need one vaccine dose, study suggests
Mayor Pete confirmed as Secretary Buttigieg
Mayor Pete confirmed as Secretary Buttigieg
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
NY counties can vaccinate restaurant workers, drivers