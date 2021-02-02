Advertisement

New Hampshire considers more renter protection amid pandemic

Some renters facing eviction during the coronavirus pandemic would get extra time to come up...
Some renters facing eviction during the coronavirus pandemic would get extra time to come up with cash under a bill before a New Hampshire House committee.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Some renters facing eviction during the coronavirus pandemic would get extra time to come up with cash under a bill before a House committee.

The measure sponsored by Rep. Casey Conely, a Democrat from Dover, would require courts to pause eviction cases for 30 days if the renter has applied for help from a federal, state or local housing assistance program.

On Tuesday, he called it a temporary, critical lifeline for tenants facing financial difficulty during the pandemic.

The Apartment Association of New Hampshire opposed the bill.

