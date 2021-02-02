New Hampshire considers more renter protection amid pandemic

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Some renters facing eviction during the coronavirus pandemic would get extra time to come up with cash under a bill before a House committee.

The measure sponsored by Rep. Casey Conely, a Democrat from Dover, would require courts to pause eviction cases for 30 days if the renter has applied for help from a federal, state or local housing assistance program.

On Tuesday, he called it a temporary, critical lifeline for tenants facing financial difficulty during the pandemic.

The Apartment Association of New Hampshire opposed the bill.

