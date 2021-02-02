New kid governor wants to address childhood depression

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has a new kid governor.

Charlie Olsen, of Auburn, was inaugurated Friday at the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

The fifth-grader was selected from among 14 candidates by more than 1,000 of his peers throughout the state as part of this year’s program.

Charlie ran on a platform to address the problem of childhood depression.

In his speech, Charlie said he struggled with loneliness and fear that came with the quarantine orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said his doctor diagnosed him with situational depression.

He said he wants to help other kids who have felt the same way.

