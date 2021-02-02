Nick Picks up Second Career Win

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Shelburne native and former CVU gymnast Megan Nick is in her third full season competing on the FIS World Cup Aerials tour. Nick picked up a second place finish last winter at Deer Valley, but over the past few weeks, she has topped the podium twice. She picked up her first career World Cup win in Yaroslavl Russia on January 16th and followed that up with another victory Saturday in Minsk Belarus.

“Definitely helps with confidence, knowing that my focus on the process and what I’ve been trying to improve on my jumping has been working,” Nick said after Saturday’s win. “It almost gives me validation that I should keep on with what I’ve been trying to accomplish, and keep the same plan my coach and I have decided for the season. It’s a great feeling.”

The World Cup Aerials tour returns to Utah Saturday.

