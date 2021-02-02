Advertisement

Nick Picks up Second Career Win

Shelburne native thriving on World Cup
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Shelburne native and former CVU gymnast Megan Nick is in her third full season competing on the FIS World Cup Aerials tour. Nick picked up a second place finish last winter at Deer Valley, but over the past few weeks, she has topped the podium twice. She picked up her first career World Cup win in Yaroslavl Russia on January 16th and followed that up with another victory Saturday in Minsk Belarus.

“Definitely helps with confidence, knowing that my focus on the process and what I’ve been trying to improve on my jumping has been working,” Nick said after Saturday’s win. “It almost gives me validation that I should keep on with what I’ve been trying to accomplish, and keep the same plan my coach and I have decided for the season. It’s a great feeling.”

The World Cup Aerials tour returns to Utah Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous emergency crews have converged on the University Mall in South Burlington.
1 person injured in shooting at South Burlington mall
Killington is reminding skiers and riders to always stay within ski area boundaries.
Lost snowboarder spends night in negative temperatures
VSP Looking for info
Cavendish teenager reported missing
Some Vermonters say they have received incorrect 1099-Gs from the state.
Vermonters receive incorrect 1099-Gs from state
The crash happened Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on Vermont Route 14 in Woodbury.
Barre man seriously injured in car crash

Latest News

South Burlington native to become first woman to call UVM Men’s Hockey games
Sheridan Named Voice of Icecats
Nordgren, Doherty, Dunklee earn return trips, Levins books first appearance
Four Locals Named to US Team for Biathlon World Championships
UVM men’s basketball scheduled to host Stony Brook following pause
Hoopcats Set to Return February 13th
Former Ski Cat star having best season in Europe
Moltzan Thriving on World Cup