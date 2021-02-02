Plattsburgh nursing home reports COVID-positive resident

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A resident at the Clinton County Nursing Home in Plattsburgh has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The nursing home says the resident was symptom-free and their family was notified. Staff at the facility are tested bi-weekly and are following all PE protocols

Officials say the facility had its second vaccination clinic Monday and that approximately 90% of residents and 75% of staff have received both Pfizer doses.

