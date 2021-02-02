Advertisement

Plattsburgh nursing home reports COVID-positive resident

Another employee is COVID-19 positive at the Clinton County Nursing Home, one week after the...
Another employee is COVID-19 positive at the Clinton County Nursing Home, one week after the first staff member tested positive.
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A resident at the Clinton County Nursing Home in Plattsburgh has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The nursing home says the resident was symptom-free and their family was notified. Staff at the facility are tested bi-weekly and are following all PE protocols

Officials say the facility had its second vaccination clinic Monday and that approximately 90% of residents and 75% of staff have received both Pfizer doses.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous emergency crews have converged on the University Mall in South Burlington.
1 person injured in shooting at South Burlington mall
Some Vermonters say they have received incorrect 1099-Gs from the state.
Vermonters receive incorrect 1099-Gs from state
Killington is reminding skiers and riders to always stay within ski area boundaries.
Lost snowboarder spends night in negative temperatures
The crash happened Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on Vermont Route 14 in Woodbury.
Barre man seriously injured in car crash
Snow in Plattsburgh, New York on February 2, 2021
Widespread snowstorm impacting region

Latest News

File photo
School choice debate returns to New Hampshire Statehouse
ART
UVM partners with YMCA to train early childhood educators
fire
Jefferson, NH, Town Hall destroyed in fire
taxen
Scott predicts no increase in property taxes
TRACY
Progressive Max Tracy on why he should be Burlington’s mayor