Police say dispute between teens triggered mall shooting

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are learning more about what led to Monday’s shooting inside the University Mall.

The South Burlington mall was locked down and secured Monday as police responded to calls of shots fired.

It was a much quieter scene on Tuesday but questions still remain.

Police say a group of teens got into a dispute near the Kohl’s and food court area of the mall. That’s when the suspect fired a 9 mm handgun five times.

One person was hit, a stranger struck by shrapnel who suffered minor injuries.

We still don’t know who the suspect is or what that argument was about.

Employees said Tuesday they are glad things are back to normal and the shooting wasn’t random.

“It sucks either way. Obviously, I don’t want anyone hurt, but I’m glad it was just one secluded area versus someone out actively shooting everywhere. We didn’t know at my end of the mall what was really happening except for that we heard gunshots and just locked the gate,” said Nikki Tye, who works at the mall.

“Two groups came upon one another in the mall last night, whether or not it was a dispute at the moment or a dispute that was going on over time, that’s still a part of the investigation,” South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said.

Police are still looking for a suspect but we don’t yet have any information about that person other than it’s a teenage male.

