Report: Gas pipeline builder changed plans without approval

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) - A state investigation found that the builder of a natural gas pipeline in Vermont deviated from approved construction plans without informing the state.

Vermont Public Radio reports the Public Utility Commission found that Vermont Gas made several changes to the approved construction plan for the 41-mile pipeline without informing the commission.

In a report published Friday, the commission said the failure to report the changes denied the public an opportunity to comment.

A spokesperson for Vermont Gas said the pipeline that runs from Colchester to Middlebury is safe.

Regulators will now consider whether to assess a penalty on the company for the unauthorized changes it made during the pipeline’s construction.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

