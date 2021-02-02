Advertisement

Sales tax revenue drops 10% in NY, more than 2009 recession

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says sales tax collections in the state dropped by 10% in 2020 compared to 2019.

That’s more than in the 2009 recession, when collections dropped 6%.

Sales tax revenue dropped most sharply in the second quarter as Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed nonessential businesses statewide.

Collections plummeted 27.1% from April to June compared to the previous year.

Drops in sales tax collection in New York City fueled much of the state’s losses. The city saw a 35% drop from April to June, then a roughly 20% dip for the rest of the year.

