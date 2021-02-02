Advertisement

Scott to hold pandemic briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic briefing Tuesday morning.

As the seven day average of new cases, continues to fall, state officials will present the latest modeling on COVID cases in Vermont and around the region.

Vaccination sites will be open on Tuesday despite the snowstorm hitting the region. Anyone concerned about traveling can reschedule their appointments, state officials said Monday.

The Vermont Department of Labor is going to replace tens of thousands of tax documents that were sent to the wrong people. The department says some people who received unemployment benefits were sent 1099-G forms that had the correct first name and address of the recipient, but the information, which included tax identification numbers, was for someone else.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 113 new coronavirus cases for a total of 12,083. There have been a total of 175 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 2%. A total of 305,649 people have been tested, 163 travelers are being monitored, 12,730 have completed monitoring, and 8,268 have recovered.

