Sheridan Named Voice of Icecats

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington native Maura Sheridan is set to make history as the first woman to call play-by-play for UVM men’s hockey after an announcement from the school Monday.

After missing out on a full season of calling Minor League Baseball due to COVID-19, Sheridan returned to UVM in December for her third season as the radio voice of the women’s basketball team. But their season was cut short due to the pandemic as well, leaving Sheridan open for another gig. Now she has one.

The men’s hockey job was left open after Michael Lehr was hired to fill for the same role with the AHL’s Utica Comets.

It is unclear when the Icecats will return to action, but UVM is scheduled to end its department-wide pause as soon as Thursday. Games would presumably be able to return the following week.

