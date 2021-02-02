Advertisement

Thousands of state employees now part of state’s all-payer model

(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 13,000 state employees and their families on Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont plans are now part of the state’s all-payer model which seeks to stabilize health care costs and improve quality.

The all-payer model, overseen by the organization OneCare Vermont, seeks to lower health care costs by focusing on preventive care.

But for it to work, every Vermonter needs to be a part of the all-payer model.

We’re told members won’t see any changes in their plans or benefits.

The union says it’s working out an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield to make sure the all-payer model works.

“What it appeared to us the best avenue for influencing this was to say Blue Cross Blue Shield, you need to provide some metrics to show that this is a good idea and that this is working,” said Steve Howard of the Vermont State Employees’ Association.

As part of the agreement, state employees will be able to opt-out of sharing their information with OneCare.

