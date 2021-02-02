UVM partners with YMCA to train early childhood educators

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After closing its child care center last year, the University of Vermont is turning to a new partnership to train its early childhood education students.

“There are so many challenges that early childhood faces in Vermont and across the nation and one of the biggest challenges is the availability of trained and highly qualified early educators,” said Danielle Harris, director of early childhood programs at the YMCA in Burlington. She says the issue stems from underlying issues including the cost to run a child care program and the low pay workers get. “We’re all sort of feeling this huge void of qualified educators and so I think by us taking part in this program and in this partnership, it’s our way to sort of help to close this gap.”

The UVM program is all too familiar with those challenges. Scott Thomas, dean of the College of Education and Social Services, says after they had to close their campus due to financial losses but they still needed a way to train their students. “We needed a solution that was far broader than UVM, so it’s always been our goal to embed ourselves in community partnerships,” Thomas said.

UVM pays the YMCA a stipend for each student who goes there to learn. They didn’t tell us how much. They say with the Y’s recent expansion in their infant-toddler program, this was perfect timing and a win-win. “Their students have a place to come, and we hope that these students will stay in Vermont after they graduate and hopefully work at the Y with us,” Harris said.

There are some changes due to the pandemic. Students will take shifts, only going in twice a week so they don’t have as many people in the building. And there’s another potential benefit for students. Shadowing at the YMCA could lead to a job there down the line.

