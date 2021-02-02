BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids VT is publishing a monthly multimedia storytelling series on role models and people who inspire kids in their communities. It’s called Vermont Visionaries.

Santiago “Santi” Fernandez, 20, is one of those people. He grew up in Weybridge and has been working as a ski instructor since he was 15.

In the first episode of Vermont Visionaries, Kids VT Columnist Cat Cutillo explore Santi’s passion for teaching and sharing the sport he loves with kids. Watch the video to see.

