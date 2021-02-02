Advertisement

Vermont Visionaries: Santiago ‘Santi’ Fernandez

By Cat Cutillo
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids VT is publishing a monthly multimedia storytelling series on role models and people who inspire kids in their communities. It’s called Vermont Visionaries.

Santiago “Santi” Fernandez, 20, is one of those people. He grew up in Weybridge and has been working as a ski instructor since he was 15.

In the first episode of Vermont Visionaries, Kids VT Columnist Cat Cutillo explore Santi’s passion for teaching and sharing the sport he loves with kids. Watch the video to see.

Tune into the Channel 3 News at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month to see Vermont Visionaries making a difference in kids’ lives.

Click here to visit the Vermont Visionaries Vimeo channel.

Click here for the latest issue of Kids VT.

Related Story:

Vermont Visionaries coming to WCAX News

