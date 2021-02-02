Advertisement

VTrans running under budget on winter maintenance

While plows were out in full force for Tuesday's storm, overall, Vermont's winter maintenance...
While plows were out in full force for Tuesday's storm, overall, Vermont's winter maintenance budget is in pretty good shape-- at least for now.
By Joe Carroll
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While plows were out in full force for Tuesday’s storm, overall, Vermont’s winter maintenance budget is in pretty good shape-- at least for now. That’s because there have been fewer storms this season.

Vermont Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn says the state budgets $22 million for winter road maintenance and about half has been spent. That’s $2 million less than usual for this time of year.

“Obvious we are in the teeth of a storm here today and we have another one coming in, I think in a week, but year to date, we are running significantly behind on our salt consumption which obviously translates into some savings for the maintenance budget,” Flynn said.

That could quickly change and strain the budget. Flynn points out that an eighth of an inch of ice can cost as much to remove as 10 inches of snow.

