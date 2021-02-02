Advertisement

Will SUNY schools see a spring sports season?

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Student-athletes at SUNY schools have not been able to play during the pandemic. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras hopes to change that.

He said the school system is working on a plan to get D3 sports back up and running for the spring season. Looking at how to safely bring sports back, whether that’s by more testing, keeping the student-athletes in a pod or cutting back on travel.

He said with the school’s low transmission rate, sports shouldn’t cause any more spread of the virus.

“My hope is that we can get our sports going again in the spring to get our student-athletes a chance to get back on the field,” said the chancellor. “I think there is a good chance of us doing that this year which is really exciting.”

Malatras said the decision should be out in the next few weeks.

