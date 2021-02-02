Winter storm hits Plattsburgh with all-day snow fall

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo commended workers for their efforts during the snowstorm. The governor said the storm created dangerous conditions that continue in the state but he said the number of accidents and dangerous incidents remained low.

Plattsburgh saw snowfall all day long, but that didn’t stop people from getting out of the house. Our Kelly O’Brien shows you.

Snow started falling early Tuesday morning in Plattsburgh. Plows hit the road to keep drivers safe and as the morning went on, snow removal crews kept working.

“If you don’t have to come out today, please don’t,” said James Welch with Rand Hill Lawn.

Welch said his stop at Kinney’s was one of many he and his co-worker would make. The snow removers cleaned up the parking lots to keep people safe.

“Cleaning up snow, making sure people don’t fall,” he said.

The snowfall didn’t faze some residents. Mike Tennian of Plattsburgh walked to his destinations all day.

“Typical for this time of year,” Tennian said. “We gotta deal with it.”

While others, like the Downie family from Chazy, took full advantage of it.

“We are sledding down the hill and having fun,” said Chazy student Amelia Downie.

They celebrated a snow day at Fox Hill, the hot spot for sledding in the Lake City. Younger Sister Alyse said it’s a lot of fun.

They were the only family at the hill, a rare sight on a snowy day.

Amelia said, “This never happens.”

Pre-pandemic, the hill would be packed full of kids, but schools in the area moved to remote learning for the day rather than calling for a traditional snow day.

Dad Chad was happy to spend the day with his girls.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “They’ll remember this all year being able to get outside and have the hill all to themselves.”

Over at the state-run vaccination site, a line of cars backed up to the road. People eagerly waited for shots in arms, not letting the snow or the two-hour opening delay intervene.

Back to Welch, in town to remove all the snow, who offered a few tips on safe practices: “Try to avoid cars. It’s a huge distraction and it can cause accidents. I’ve seen it happen before.”

A reminder to the residents of the city of Plattsburgh. You only have 24 hours after a snow event is deemed over to shovel your sidewalk. Otherwise, you could be subject to a fine.

