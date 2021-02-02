Advertisement

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Groundhog Day, everyone! Our local groundhog, Pudding Hill Pete did not see his shadow today, he saw lots of snow! Supposedly not seeing his shadow means spring is right around the corner, but I think we all know better!

The storm system that pounded the big New England cities with over a foot of snow it still spinning around offshore. Off and on snow will continue tonight with snow showers still lingering on Wednesday especially in the northern mountains. Gusty winds will blow the snow around into drifts.

At the end of the day on Wednesday, we are looking at a good 5-8″ of new snow in most of our northern areas, 6-12″ south, and a focal point of 10-14″ in the northern Adirondacks near the Canadian border.

Thursday we’ll catch a bit of a break, and can expect to see some breaks of sun. But another system will be moving in Friday into Saturday, this time we can expect some rain and snow and possibly some sleet and freezing rain as temperatures will be a bit warmer.

Then there will be another break late Saturday into early Sunday before the next storm system moves in. This one is a potent little system which may bring another round of snow and wind for late Sunday into Monday. Cold air will be returning on blustery NNW winds after that system moves through for the middle of the week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to follow the progress of this Groundhog Day storm, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online.

