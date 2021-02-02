BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Groundhog Day, everyone! Our local groundhog - Pudding Hill Pete - certainly won’t be seeing his shadow today. That means “spring is near.” But it sure won’t seem like it since we have to deal with a blustery snowstorm.

The storm system that pounded the big New England cities with over a foot of snow has now moved into our area. It won’t be as strong at this point, but we will still be getting our share of snowy & windy weather out of it.

We will get periods of snow today, especially in our northern areas. Winds will be whipping out of the NNW, and that will be blowing and drifting the snow. This will continue through the overnight hours, tapering to snow showers on Wednesday, especially in the higher elevations to the north.

At the end of the day on Wednesday, we are looking at a good 5-8″ of new snow in most of our northern areas, 6-10″ south, and a focal point of 10-14″ in the northern Adirondacks near the Canadian border.

The storm will move out Wednesday night. We will get some sunshine back on Thursday. But that will be just a break in the action. Another system will be moving in Friday into Saturday, this time with mixed precipitation as temperatures will be warmer. We can expect some rain, snow, and possibly some sleet & freezing rain, too.

There will be another break late Saturday into early Sunday. Then a compact, but potent little system may bring snow and wind for late Sunday into Monday. Cold air will be returning on blustery NNW winds after that system moves through.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to follow the progress of this Groundhog Day storm, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online. Take it easy out there! -Gary

