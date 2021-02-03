Advertisement

3 critically hurt in explosion on film set near Los Angeles

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three people on a film set were critically hurt in an explosion that sparked a grass fire near Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Officials say the blast was reported in a mixed use industrial neighborhood of Santa Clarita.

Ambulances took three critical patients to hospitals.

Fire spread to a grassy hillside but firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames.

Sheriff’s officials advised residents to stay clear of the area about 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous emergency crews have converged on the University Mall in South Burlington.
1 person injured in shooting at South Burlington mall
Some Vermonters say they have received incorrect 1099-Gs from the state.
Vermonters receive incorrect 1099-Gs from state
Killington is reminding skiers and riders to always stay within ski area boundaries.
Lost snowboarder spends night in negative temperatures
The crash happened Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on Vermont Route 14 in Woodbury.
Barre man seriously injured in car crash
Snow in Plattsburgh, New York on February 2, 2021
Widespread snowstorm impacting region

Latest News

Three people have been critically injured after an explosion on a movie set in Santa Clarita,...
Three people have been critically injured after an explosion on a movie set in Santa Clarita, Calif.
A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
LIVE: Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor
COVID-19 vaccine access is expanding nationwide
COVID-19 vaccine access is expanding nationwide
LIVE: Officer who died in riot lies in honor at Capitol