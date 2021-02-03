Advertisement

Black Lives Matter nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

FILE - In this June 5, 2020, file photo, people hold signs as they listen to a speaker in front...
FILE - In this June 5, 2020, file photo, people hold signs as they listen to a speaker in front of city hall in downtown Kansas City, Mo., during a rally to protest the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold the 2020 Black National Convention on Aug. 28, 2020, via livestream to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death. Organizers of the gathering shared their plans with The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 1, ahead of an official announcement. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Erin Brown
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:04 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - The Black Lives Matter movement is up for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Norwegian lawmaker who made the nomination called Black Lives Matter the “largest and strongest social movement in the world today, fighting racial injustice.”

The nomination comes 9 months after George Floyd died underneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. His death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality, racial injustice and systemic racism.

Craig Mitchell, one of the founders of Winooski Strong, a local racial justice organization that raises money for Black Lives Matter of Greater Burlington, says the Nobel Peace nod is an honor for everyone who is a part of the movement.

“This is legitimate, it’s important, it’s real and it’s valid. And it needs to be celebrated, meaning what they’re doing, but also they need to work on condemning what has been happening and needs to stop at this point,” Mitchell said. “So hopefully this will bring some light to their work that they’re doing and Winooski Strong is very proud to give them money to keep doing what they’re doing.”

The Black Lives Matter movement began in 2013 after George Zimmerman was acquitted in the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous emergency crews have converged on the University Mall in South Burlington.
1 person injured in shooting at South Burlington mall
Tyshane Smith, 18
Police have identified shooter in mall shooting
File photo
Additional 2K vaccine doses allocated to Vermont
Snow in Plattsburgh, New York on February 2, 2021
Widespread snowstorm impacting region
Camp Spaulding listed for sale
100-year-old New Hampshire camp shuttered and listed for sale

Latest News

Black Lives Matter flag
Burlington School District to host racial trauma webinar
Police have identified shooter in mall shooting
Police have identified shooter in mall shooting
Rutland Regional Medical Center to become a vaccine site Wednesday
Addressing Racial Trauma at school
Addressing Racial Trauma at school