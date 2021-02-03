Black Lives Matter nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - The Black Lives Matter movement is up for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Norwegian lawmaker who made the nomination called Black Lives Matter the “largest and strongest social movement in the world today, fighting racial injustice.”

The nomination comes 9 months after George Floyd died underneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. His death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality, racial injustice and systemic racism.

Craig Mitchell, one of the founders of Winooski Strong, a local racial justice organization that raises money for Black Lives Matter of Greater Burlington, says the Nobel Peace nod is an honor for everyone who is a part of the movement.

“This is legitimate, it’s important, it’s real and it’s valid. And it needs to be celebrated, meaning what they’re doing, but also they need to work on condemning what has been happening and needs to stop at this point,” Mitchell said. “So hopefully this will bring some light to their work that they’re doing and Winooski Strong is very proud to give them money to keep doing what they’re doing.”

The Black Lives Matter movement began in 2013 after George Zimmerman was acquitted in the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.

