Advertisement

Rutland Regional Medical Center to become a vaccine site Wednesday

(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Wednesday, the Rutland Regional Medical Center will be a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The site will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 1:00PM to 6:00PM, for people 75 and older.

The hospital will administer between 850-900 shoots over the four days each week.

With Governor Phil Scott’s announcement of allocating more doses across the state, the hospital says it expects to provide more shots to people in the region.

February 24th, the host site will be moved to the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town as they get more vaccines. The bigger space will allow for more social distancing and a better flow of traffic.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous emergency crews have converged on the University Mall in South Burlington.
1 person injured in shooting at South Burlington mall
Tyshane Smith, 18
Police have identified shooter in mall shooting
File photo
Additional 2K vaccine doses allocated to Vermont
Snow in Plattsburgh, New York on February 2, 2021
Widespread snowstorm impacting region
Camp Spaulding listed for sale
100-year-old New Hampshire camp shuttered and listed for sale

Latest News

Police have identified shooter in mall shooting
Police have identified shooter in mall shooting
Late Night Max Advantage Forecast
Late Night Max Advantage Forecast
Addressing Racial Trauma at school
Addressing Racial Trauma at school
File photo
School choice debate returns to New Hampshire Statehouse