Rutland Regional Medical Center to become a vaccine site Wednesday

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Wednesday, the Rutland Regional Medical Center will be a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The site will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 1:00PM to 6:00PM, for people 75 and older.

The hospital will administer between 850-900 shoots over the four days each week.

With Governor Phil Scott’s announcement of allocating more doses across the state, the hospital says it expects to provide more shots to people in the region.

February 24th, the host site will be moved to the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town as they get more vaccines. The bigger space will allow for more social distancing and a better flow of traffic.

