School choice debate returns to New Hampshire Statehouse

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The debate over school choice has returned to the New Hampshire Statehouse, pushed by a larger Republican majority and a growing number of parents frustrated by the coronavirus pandemic.

A bill before the House Education Committee on Tuesday would create “education freedom accounts” that could be used toward private or home school expenses.

Participants would get about $4,500, the average amount the state pays per pupil to school districts.

Unlike a similar bill that was defeated in 2018, the new version would make accounts available to all students, not just those from low-income families and those living in underperforming districts.

