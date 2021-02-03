BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Take it easy on the roads today . . . they are slick & mushy from all the snow that we got yesterday from that winter storm. And we’re not quite done with the storm yet.

The heavy band of snow that moved through yesterday from east to west has now stalled over the St. Lawrence Valley in far western NY, and it will be coming back at us again as the whole storm system moves off to the east. Northern NY, in particuler, will be adding even more snow to the big accumulations that happened yesterday, about another 4-8″ through today & tonight. There will be an additional 2-5″ in the higher elevations of the northern Green Mountains. Most of the rest of us will be getting another 1-3″ snow through tonight. It will still be blustery with those strong, north winds going at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

The storm will finally get out of here late morning on Thursday. We will get to see some sunshine for a change, and temperatures will be a little above normal for early February.

Enjoy that sunshine because another system will move through on Friday with mainly snow, but there could be some rain, sleet, and freezing rain with this one, especially the farther south you are. This system won’t be nearly as strong or as long-lasting as the one we are dealing with now, but we could get a few more inches of snow out of it through Saturday morning.

Yet another clipper-type system will scoot through on Sunday with some snow. That one will pull down some very cold air from the north, so temperatures will be plummeting again early next week.

Travel will continue to be challenging today as we go through the last part of this long-duration storm. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to keep you updated with the very latest, on-air & online. Be careful out there! -Gary

