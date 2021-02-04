A look at renovations inside the Strand Center for the Arts

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - When you hear Downtown Revitalization Initiative or DRI in Plattsburgh, you probably think of the Durkee Street parking lot and the controversy it has stirred in the last several years. However, the $10 million coming from the state has been funneled into projects all around the Lake City, including the Strand Center for the Arts.

The door to the theater is still locked at the Strand with no reopening date in sight.

“We are still offering pop-up galleries and outdoor artisan markets,” said Jerrod Olsen of the Strand Center for the Arts.

But during the downtime, the workload is picking up. Contractors are in the final stages of long-term projects restoring the historic landmark.

“It opened in the community in 1924,” Olsen said.

The Strand was closed between 2005 and 2011, and underwent a massive renovation before reopening.

“The community as a whole came together with about a $3 million renovation project,” Olsen said.

But a few projects didn’t get done. That’s where the Downtown Revitalization Initiative comes in.

“The grant was able to fund us $755,000,” Olsen said.

Those funds began funneling into projects back in 2017: new stairs, carpeting, trim and a bar area coming to the theater, roof work and a makers space are being added to the upstairs of the arts center.

They are now on the verge of completion. A final date is a bit unpredictable with needed materials affected by the pandemic.

“Norsk Titanium is donating a 3D printer which is fantastic,” Olsen said.

And that maker studio will be for the entire community once the space gets the greenlight to open.

“We’re looking for the ability to provide for the community,” Olsen said.

I reached out to the city to see where it's at with other projects funded by the DRI but no one was free for an interview.

