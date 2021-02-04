Advertisement

Analysis: Vt. Labor Dept. data breach and what individuals can do to avoid identity theft

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cybersecurity is essential to protect nearly everything we have and everything we do, from digital photo albums and medical records to tax and banking information.

Céline McArthur spoke with Judy Boyd, a fellow at Champlain College’s Leahy Center for Digital Forensics & Cybersecurity, about the recent state government data breach and other recent security lapses.

Related Stories:

Vt. officials mobilize to address data breach, lawmakers vow to investigate

Vermont labor commissioner apologizes for tax data bungle

Vermonters receive incorrect 1099-Gs from state

UVM Medical Center admits it was victim of ransomware attack

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont man identified as skier who died in avalanche
Kenneth Bailey Jr.
High-risk sex offender to be released Friday
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
10% of Vermonters vaccinated; Inter-school sports begin Feb. 12
Barton bank robbery suspect
Armed robbery at Barton bank
In a lawsuit, Gregory Bombard (left) claims the Constitution protects his right to "flip off"...
Vt. man’s lawsuit claims giving cop the finger protected by Constitution

Latest News

Fun things to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, Feb. 6
What to do Saturday, Feb. 6
Vt. data breach damage control to cost upwards of $7M
Vt. data breach damage control to cost upwards of $7M
Police reform
Police reform continues to be major topic at Burlington mayoral debates
Police reform
Police reform continues to be major topic at Burlington mayoral debates