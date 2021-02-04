Analysis: Vt. Labor Dept. data breach and what individuals can do to avoid identity theft

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cybersecurity is essential to protect nearly everything we have and everything we do, from digital photo albums and medical records to tax and banking information.

Céline McArthur spoke with Judy Boyd, a fellow at Champlain College’s Leahy Center for Digital Forensics & Cybersecurity, about the recent state government data breach and other recent security lapses.

