Independent firm to assist on Vermont data breach investigation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s auditor is looking to bring in more help to investigate what went wrong at the Vermont Department of Labor after tens of thousands potentially had their personal information compromised.

Governor Phil Scott asked Vermont Auditor Doug Hoffer to perform the review into why upwards of 50,000 1099-G tax forms were sent to the wrong people. The auditor’s office is looking to contract with Minneapolis-based Clifton Larson Allen, a firm that already works with the state on similar issues. Hoffer says the investigation will be quick as the issue appears to have stemmed from a program created during the pandemic.

“Trying to bring them into the existing system led to some mistakes that should have been caught if they did adequate testing. It’s a shame. I hope nobody is seriously disadvantaged by this,” Hoffer said.

He says he is meeting with labor officials on Friday to come up with a plan for the audit.

The department is also conducting its own internal review.

Related Stories:

Analysis: Vt. Labor Dept. data breach and what individuals can do to avoid identity theft

Vt. officials mobilize to address data breach, lawmakers vow to investigate

Vermont labor commissioner apologizes for tax data bungle

Vermonters receive incorrect 1099-Gs from state

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.