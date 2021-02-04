OneCare leaders balk at state lawsuit over access to payroll

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of the organization tasked with rolling out health care reform in Vermont are balking at a lawsuit brought on by the state’s auditor which seeks to disclose the wages of some 60 employees.

OneCare Vermont is a coalition of doctors and providers tasked with rolling out the all-payer model.

Vermont Auditor Doug Hoffer wants OneCare to release payroll information for all of its employees. He contends OneCare violated its contract with the state of Vermont by not releasing all of its data.

“This is just a contract suit,” said Hoffer. “There’s nothing more to it than that. The language of the contract says this, you said no. It’s now up to a judge to decide.”

Leaders of OneCare say they’ve already given the state and health care regulators the information they asked for and they’re in the process of applying to become a nonprofit.

“Understanding the wages of every single employee in our organization is a privacy issue for those individuals and it has no relevancy to our overall performance as an accountable care organization,” said Vicki Loner, the CEO of OneCare Vermont.

Loner also says if they provided the salary information it would open the door for any contractor with the state of Vermont having to release to payroll data.

A report issued by Hoffer over the summer called for increased transparency and accountability within the state’s new health care model.

Click here to read the complaint against OneCare.

