Vaccine scheduling woes lead New Hampshire to ditch federal system

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Vaccine scheduling issues in New Hampshire are so bad, the state says it’s ditching the federal government’s problem-plagued system.

Gov. Chris Sununu says the system was scheduling second shots six to eight weeks after the first ones. There should only be three to four weeks in between doses.

The problem impacted up to 20,000 Granite Staters.

So the state is now rescheduling those people and the governor says a new system will go online this weekend for anybody scheduling their second dose.

“As of this Sunday, if you go to get your first shot... you’ll be handed a card with exact date and time for the second dose... people of New Hampshire should not be asked to go back into this very difficult system,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

New Hampshire began vaccinating its 1B phase more than two weeks ago. That covers 325,000 people including everyone 65 and older, the medically vulnerable, those in residential facilities, corrections officers, first responders and all health care workers.

