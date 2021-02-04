Vaccine wait goes on for New Yorkers with health problems

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - States including New York are wrestling with tough decisions about which medically vulnerable residents below the age of 65 should be prioritized for receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Gov. Cuomo said on Jan. 12 that New York would expand access to younger people with health problems that might put them in more danger of getting seriously ill from the virus.

But weeks later, medically at-risk New Yorkers still can’t receive vaccinations, even as the state has expanded the ranks of healthy people who can get the shots.

