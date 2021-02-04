Advertisement

Vaccine wait goes on for New Yorkers with health problems

File photo
File photo(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - States including New York are wrestling with tough decisions about which medically vulnerable residents below the age of 65 should be prioritized for receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Gov. Cuomo said on Jan. 12 that New York would expand access to younger people with health problems that might put them in more danger of getting seriously ill from the virus.

But weeks later, medically at-risk New Yorkers still can’t receive vaccinations, even as the state has expanded the ranks of healthy people who can get the shots.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Vermont man identified as skier who died in avalanche
Kenneth Bailey Jr.
High-risk sex offender to be released Friday
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
10% of Vermonters vaccinated; Inter-school sports begin Feb. 12
Barton bank robbery suspect
Armed robbery at Barton bank
In a lawsuit, Gregory Bombard (left) claims the Constitution protects his right to "flip off"...
Vt. man’s lawsuit claims giving cop the finger protected by Constitution

Latest News

Fun things to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, Feb. 6
What to do Saturday, Feb. 6
Vt. data breach damage control to cost upwards of $7M
Vt. data breach damage control to cost upwards of $7M
Police reform
Police reform continues to be major topic at Burlington mayoral debates
Police reform
Police reform continues to be major topic at Burlington mayoral debates