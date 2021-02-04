BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Woo Hoo! It sure was great to see that sunshine again this afternoon!

I hope you had a chance to enjoy it, because Friday, another frontal system will be moving through with another round of snow. This one will be moving through quickly and it’s not as strong as the storm from earlier this week. We can expect between 1-3″ of accumulation, perhaps less in the valleys and a little more in the mountains. And with temperatures climbing into the mid 30s, there will be some rain mixed in, too, especially the farther south you are.

Saturday will be another quiet day, but there will be quite a few clouds around especially in northern parts of our region and there could be a few lingering snow showers near the Canadian border.

Then there is yet another small, fast-moving system will come through on Sunday with a little more light snow again. Once that goes by, colder air will follow in behind it, with overnight lows back in the single digits above and below zero again.

The parade of fast moving frontal systems continues with another that will bring a little more snow on Tuesday. A few flurries may linger into Wednesday.

