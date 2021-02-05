17 Norwich University students disciplined for quarantine violations

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of total COVID cases at Norwich University since January has reached 118 and a number of students have been disciplined for breaking quarantine.

School officials say some of the students contracted the virus while traveling to school. For about 3 students, they learned their family had the virus after they got to school and tested positive. But some of the cases are from students holding gatherings.

Mark Anarumo, the university’s president, says 17 students were disciplined for violating the school’s behavior contract. “They were pushed to an involuntary remote learning status to go home and complete the semester,” Anarumo said.

Reporter Darren Perron: So, they’re still students?

Mark Anarumo: They are still students. They are not expelled. They are just pushed to the online environment from wherever they choose to study, but it won’t be on campus.

Any student with COVID remains in isolation. There’s also a modified-quarantine in place for other students where they can only be around their roommates. All classes are online right now. The university hopes to resume in-person classes on February 9th depending on case-counts. All students and staff are being tested at least once a week and some more than that if they’re doing military training.

