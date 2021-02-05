Armed robbery at Barton bank

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man is on the run after robbing the TD Bank in Barton Thursday evening.

Investigators say the suspect entered the bank on Main Street around 6:00 p.m. and demanded cash from the tellers while threatening to use a weapon. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Nobody was hurt.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

