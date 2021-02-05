Advertisement

Armed robbery at Barton bank

Barton bank robbery suspect
Barton bank robbery suspect(Courtesy: VSP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man is on the run after robbing the TD Bank in Barton Thursday evening.

Investigators say the suspect entered the bank on Main Street around 6:00 p.m. and demanded cash from the tellers while threatening to use a weapon. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Nobody was hurt.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont man identified as skier who died in avalanche
Kenneth Bailey Jr.
High-risk sex offender to be released Friday
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
10% of Vermonters vaccinated; Inter-school sports begin Feb. 12
In a lawsuit, Gregory Bombard (left) claims the Constitution protects his right to "flip off"...
Vt. man’s lawsuit claims giving cop the finger protected by Constitution

Latest News

Fun things to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, Feb. 6
What to do Saturday, Feb. 6
Vt. data breach damage control to cost upwards of $7M
Vt. data breach damage control to cost upwards of $7M
Police reform
Police reform continues to be major topic at Burlington mayoral debates
Police reform
Police reform continues to be major topic at Burlington mayoral debates