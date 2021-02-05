CVMC nurse among those heading to Super Bowl

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 7,000 health care workers, including four from Vermont, will be in the stands down in Tampa Bay Sunday for the Super Bowl.

The freebie is courtesy of New England Patriots owner Robert Craft who is flying a number of New England area health professionals down in his private plane.

Dom Amato spoke with Lisa Walton, a Central Vermont Medical Center ER nurse who just found out she’s headed to the big game.

