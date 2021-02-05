Advertisement

Former NH high school teacher accused of sex abuse crimes

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Police in Concord say a former high school teacher has been accused of soliciting sexual activity from a minor in exchange for money and manufacturing and possessing child sexual abuse images.

Thirty-six-year-old Joshua Harwood, of Manchester, taught business at Concord High School. He was arrested Thursday and was being held at the Merrimack County House of Corrections for a hearing Friday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer. Interim Superintendent Kathleen Murphy says Harwood, who was hired in July, is no longer employed by the district.

Police were notified about allegations of inappropriate online activity and past physical activity in December. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

