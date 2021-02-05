Advertisement

High-risk sex offender to be released Friday

Kenneth Bailey Jr.
Kenneth Bailey Jr.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:33 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Corrections is releasing a high-risk sex offender from custody Friday in the Milton area.

Officials say Kenneth Bailey Jr.,54, served a maximum sentence after he was convicted in 2010 of grooming a 14-year-old girl for sexual acts over the phone while in jail. They say he is at high-risk of re-offending and that his likely victims would be younger females.

Officials say he is expected to be living in Milton.

