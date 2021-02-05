Advertisement

How much progress has Vermont made towards its water quality goals?

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Every summer, news of blue-green algae beach closures and sewage overflows seem to be in the headlines every day. So how much progress has Vermont made towards its water quality goals?

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation recently released its 2020 Vermont Clean Water Initiative Performance Report. It outlines how the state’s $194 million investment in cleaning up lakes, rivers, and wetlands has been used over the past five years. Some of the highlights include:

  • Reduced pollution from more than 90,000 acres of agricultural land, 200 miles of roads, and 332 acres of paved surfaces.
  • 290 acres around waterways were restored and another 1,200 conserved.
  • 62,000 pounds of phosphorus pollution has been kept out of Lake Champlain.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the DEC’s Emily Bird, who says there is still a lot of work to go, but that the progress is encouraging.

The DEC will hold a virtual event Monday, February 8, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm to present the report.

