Lebanon joins community renewable energy project

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - Lebanon’s city council has voted to join a community power project that could supply municipalities with renewable energy.

The vote on Wednesday makes it the second city in New Hampshire to sign on. New Hampshire Public Radio reports the vote means the city will join a coalition of municipalities that want to purchase renewable energy in bulk through a statewide nonprofit. The Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire will oversee the administrative work to allow localities to aggregate their purchasing power and choose the source of their energy.

Utility companies like Eversource would still distribute the electricity to customers under the arrangement.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)