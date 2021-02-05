Advertisement

Lebanon joins community renewable energy project

File photo
File photo(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - Lebanon’s city council has voted to join a community power project that could supply municipalities with renewable energy.

The vote on Wednesday makes it the second city in New Hampshire to sign on. New Hampshire Public Radio reports the vote means the city will join a coalition of municipalities that want to purchase renewable energy in bulk through a statewide nonprofit. The Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire will oversee the administrative work to allow localities to aggregate their purchasing power and choose the source of their energy.

Utility companies like Eversource would still distribute the electricity to customers under the arrangement. 

