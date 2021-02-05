NY to start vaccinating people with health problems Feb. 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York state is expanding its vaccination eligibility to chronically ill residents by February 15th.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Friday said that people with certain health problems that put them at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 will be able to sign up. He said the state will come up with enough vaccine by reallocating the remaining doses set aside for hospital workers. “We’re going to reallocate the doses that were aside for the hospital workers and we will then give that allocation to the local health department to do people with comorbidities,” he said.

The announcement comes weeks after he said New York would accept new federal guidance to expand vaccine access to people with certain health problems, including those with weakened immune systems.

