Advertisement

NY to start vaccinating people with health problems Feb. 15

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York state is expanding its vaccination eligibility to chronically ill residents by February 15th.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Friday said that people with certain health problems that put them at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 will be able to sign up. He said the state will come up with enough vaccine by reallocating the remaining doses set aside for hospital workers. “We’re going to reallocate the doses that were aside for the hospital workers and we will then give that allocation to the local health department to do people with comorbidities,” he said.

The announcement comes weeks after he said New York would accept new federal guidance to expand vaccine access to people with certain health problems, including those with weakened immune systems.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont man identified as skier who died in avalanche
Kenneth Bailey Jr.
High-risk sex offender to be released Friday
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
10% of Vermonters vaccinated; Inter-school sports begin Feb. 12
Barton bank robbery suspect
Armed robbery at Barton bank
In a lawsuit, Gregory Bombard (left) claims the Constitution protects his right to "flip off"...
Vt. man’s lawsuit claims giving cop the finger protected by Constitution

Latest News

Fun things to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, Feb. 6
What to do Saturday, Feb. 6
Vt. data breach damage control to cost upwards of $7M
Vt. data breach damage control to cost upwards of $7M
Police reform
Police reform continues to be major topic at Burlington mayoral debates
Police reform
Police reform continues to be major topic at Burlington mayoral debates