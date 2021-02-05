Vt. panel issues report on racial equity in public office

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A racial equity task force is advocating that Vermont declare racism a public health emergency and revise hate speech laws, among other recommendations aimed at increasing the participation of people of color in state offices.

The task force’s second report was published Thursday and includes broad-ranging recommendations aimed at promoting racial equity in schools, public office, and public health. Those include a call to provide a needs-based stipend for state legislators in an effort to recruit more diverse candidates.

The 12-member Racial Equity Task Force was convened in June by Gov. Phil Scott.

