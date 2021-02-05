Advertisement

Vt. panel issues report on racial equity in public office

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A racial equity task force is advocating that Vermont declare racism a public health emergency and revise hate speech laws, among other recommendations aimed at increasing the participation of people of color in state offices.

The task force’s second report was published Thursday and includes broad-ranging recommendations aimed at promoting racial equity in schools, public office, and public health. Those include a call to provide a needs-based stipend for state legislators in an effort to recruit more diverse candidates.

The 12-member Racial Equity Task Force was convened in June by Gov. Phil Scott.

Related Stories:

Governor looking for applicants for Vermont Racial Equity Task Force

Campaign Countdown: Vt. gubernatorial candidates on racial equity

Scott says Minnesota officers should face murder charges

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Vermont man identified as skier who died in avalanche
Kenneth Bailey Jr.
High-risk sex offender to be released Friday
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
10% of Vermonters vaccinated; Inter-school sports begin Feb. 12
Barton bank robbery suspect
Armed robbery at Barton bank
In a lawsuit, Gregory Bombard (left) claims the Constitution protects his right to "flip off"...
Vt. man’s lawsuit claims giving cop the finger protected by Constitution

Latest News

Fun things to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, Feb. 6
What to do Saturday, Feb. 6
Vt. data breach damage control to cost upwards of $7M
Vt. data breach damage control to cost upwards of $7M
Police reform
Police reform continues to be major topic at Burlington mayoral debates
Police reform
Police reform continues to be major topic at Burlington mayoral debates