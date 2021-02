BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a nine-year-old neutered male dog.

This guy is teeny, tiny, and perfect for cuddling on the couch. He may be small but has a big appetite for treats. This little man is looking for his new home.

Trianna Kozak from Chittenden County’s Human Society has more on this good boy on their website.

