Survey shows Vermont students struggling

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont principals say their students are struggling during the pandemic.

Vt. Education Secretary Dan French released the results of an informal survey Friday morning that found more students are struggling academically now than before the pandemic and some are at risk of dropping out.

Dom Amato spoke with Jay Nichols, the executive director of the Vermont Principals’ Association, about the results and what it means going forward.

